Golden State Warriors Rookie Signs Signature Sneaker Deal
Most NBA fans in the United States had probably never heard of Rigorer before this past season. However, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves helped elevate the Chinese sneaker brand to new heights with the successful launch of his first signature sneaker.
Following the immaculate rollout of Reaves' debut hoop shoe, Rigorer has announced the signing of Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski.
During his rookie season, Podziemski became known for his dynamic style of play. He wore teammate Stephen Curry's signature Under Armour shoes, but that will not be the case next season.
Now, the breakout star adds to Rigorer's expanding roster of professional athletes. This collaboration aims to elevate both Podziemski's career and Rigorer's brand presence, culminating in the release of a signature shoe line next season.
This partnership represents a bold move for Rigorer as it expands its lineup of NBA stars, propels Podziemski's career, and extends the brand's presence.
The new endorsement will be further amplified through an exclusive partnership with KICKS CREW, a leading global marketplace renowned for its role in exclusive athlete product launches and connecting millions of users to brands from around the world.
"Growing up, I always dreamed of having my own signature shoes, and seeing the success of Austin Reaves' line convinced me that Rigorer was the right choice," said Podziemski.
"My goal for the upcoming season is to be the best version of myself and help my team win. Having my own shoes with Rigorer's innovative design will help me achieve that," he added.
Rigorer's commitment to providing athletes with high-quality, performance-driven gear is further underscored by the collaboration with Podziemski. This partnership is a testament to Rigorer's dedication to fostering young talent and pushing the boundaries of sportswear technology.
With KICKS CREW as a strategic partner, the impact of this collaboration will be significantly amplified, promising a bright future. KICKS CREW will be the exclusive launch partner for Brandin Podziemski's upcoming signature shoe, which will debut in the near future.
News: Dwyane Wade has teamed up with KICKS CREW to launch his 11th signature sneaker.