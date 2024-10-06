Lamar Jackson Rocks Hot Pink Adidas Sneakers to Ravens Game
Despite being one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, Lamar Jackson does not have an official footwear sponsor. While it costs the Baltimore Ravens quarterback money, it grants him more freedom to wear different sneaker brands.
Jackson often rocks Nike shoes off the field and always wears the brand's cleats on the field. But before Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson arrived at Paycor Stadium in a pregame outfit completed with adidas kicks.
Jackson wore a Bad Son pink knit sweatshirt, white sweatpants, and pink sneakers. While the entire ensemble was impressive, our focus is on the All-Pro quarterback's footwear. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of his shoes.
Jackson wore the Oyster Holdings x adidas 350 in the 'Scarlet Trace' colorway. The sneakers were released in March 2018 for $130 and now cost below the retail price in most sizes on sneaker resale websites like GOAT and StockX.
As part of a collaboration between adidas Originals and the Los Angeles-based brand Oyster Holdings, the two teammates reimagined a classic sneaker. They applied a bright shade of Trace Scarlet to the suede upper, outlined in Chalk White, capped off with gold detailing around the three stripes branding.
Surely, Jackson will sign a sneaker deal one day. But until then, fans can expect the Ravens quarterback to keep everyone on their toes with his pregame outfits. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NFL and beyond.