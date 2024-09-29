Travis Kelce Wears Stylish Cardigan & Air Jordans to Chiefs Game
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a superstar, so it is only fitting that he dresses the part before playing a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Unfortunately for most NFL (and Taylor Swift) fans, this was one of the rare weeks where the Chiefs' social media team did not highlight Kelce's pregame outfit. Thanks to local reporters who filmed Kelce's arrival, we still got a look at his fashionable attire.
On Sunday afternoon, Kelce arrived at SoFi Stadium wearing a cardigan, white button-down shirt, trousers, and a pair of limited-edition Air Jordan sneakers.
Earlier this week, Kelce previewed his pre-game sneakers for the rest of the season. Starting with the first Air Jordan in Week 1 of the NFL season, Kelce is wearing every installment of the sneaker line in chronological order.
True to his word, Kelce wore the Air Jordan 4 before Sunday's game against Los Angeles. Of course, it was not a general release colorway. Rather, it was a special collaboration between Jordan Brand and the fashion label KAWS.
The KAWS x Air Jordan 4 was released in March 2017 for $350 in adult sizes. Fast forward over seven years, and the limited-edition sneakers now have an average resale price of $2,377 on StockX.
The suede upper sports the iconic Cool Grey contrasted by a mix of heathered and smooth textures in a tonal gray shade. The signature KAWS hand designs appear on the back heels. The Jumpman logo pops off the tongues to provide the finishing touch.
Kelce has not been himself on the field this season, but that is sure to change eventually. In the meantime, fans can count on football's biggest celebrity to keep crushing it with his pregame outfits. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.