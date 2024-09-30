Caleb Williams Rocked Rapper's PUMA Sneakers on Sunday
NFL fans can finally stop debating whether Caleb Williams is ready for prime time. The rookie quarterback led the Chicago Bears to a 24-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
While Williams' future in the league is promising, his sneaker legacy is yet to be written. As we have covered many times before, Williams remains a sneaker free agent - a rare strategy for a No. 1 NFL Draft selection.
Williams continues to keep the footwear industry (and fans) on their toes by representing different brands before games on Sundays. So far, we have seen him wear Nike and New Balance.
Before Sunday's game, Williams wore trendy PUMA sneakers that were designed in collaboration with a popular rapper.
Williams rolled up to Solider Field wearing the A$AP Rocky x Puma Inhale in the "Distressed Pack - Alpine Snow" colorway. The limited-edition sneakers were released on September 26, 2024.
Currently, online shoppers can still choose between two colorways from Rocky's "Distressed Pack" for $130 in adult sizes on the PUMA website.
The collaboration between the rapper and sportswear brand fuses streetwear, fashion, and motorsport. The clothes and sneakers feature a distressed design that creates the effect of having been worn working in the garage all day.
Williams has yet to make up his mind on which sneaker brand he wants to build a partnership with during his playing days in the NFL. But the 22-year-old is already carving out his own lane thanks to his rugged individuality.
