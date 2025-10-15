LaMelo Ball's PUMA Shoes Make Noise in the "Crowd Surf" Colorway
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is gearing up for his sixth NBA season and is taking on a new alter ego - the rockstar.
For years, PUMA has elevated Ball to an otherworldly area with a consistent space theme throughout his signature line. However, Ball's fifth signature PUMA basketball shoe is embracing his entertaining personality.
The PUMA MB.05 has already dropped in the "World Tour" and "Voltage" colorways. The third installment continues the trend with the "Crowd Surf" colorway.
Release Information
The PUMA MB.05 will be released in the "Crowd Surf" colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, November 7.
Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other key retailers.
So far, there has not yet been an official announcement on the release of smaller sizes. However, the "Crowd Surf" colorway is expected to drop in grade school and preschool sizes for young fans.
Details
According to PUMA Hoops Ball's latest signature drop, the "Crowd Surf" colorway is fueled by his rockstar status and the fans who ride with him. It is designed for those who bring the energy on the court or in the crowd.
The silhouette stands out by sporting a vivid red tie-dye upper, sculpted overlays, and edgy molded barbed wire accents. Signature details like the gold wing straps at the heel, the molded "1," and the skull on the outsole complete the look.
This standout release commands attention and is a true expression of Ball's fearless style and one-of-one status on and off the court.
Tech Specs
Tech specs for the PUMA MB.05 include the PUMA's hooper-approved NITROFOAM cushioning. The advanced nitrogen-injected foam is designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package.
Meanwhile, the engineered mesh upper serves as the perfect canvas for Ball to tell his story. Lastly, the revamped outsole remains true to Ball's aggressive play style and unparalleled personality.
The 2025-26 NBA regular season tips off in less than a week, and it is possible Ball laces up these eye-catching sneakers on Opening Night against the Brooklyn Nets (he already has plenty of colorways to choose from).
Either way, basketball players and fans can expect another exciting year from Ball and PUMA Hoops. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.