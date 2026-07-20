Sharpie and Under Armour Unveil De'Aaron Fox Collection

Long before San Antonio Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox was an NBA All-Star and signature Under Armour athlete, he had school notebooks filled with sketches inspired by big dreams.

With the new school year right around the corner, there will be more kids drawing their dreams into existence. Sharpie and Under Armour are bringing that creative process to life with the limited-edition D. Fox x Sharpie Capsule Collection.

Release Information

Under Armour Fox 2 x Sharpie. | Under Armour

The limited-edition Under Armour Fox 2 x Sharpie basketball shoe has a retail price of $130 in adult sizes and will be available exclusively at UnderArmour.com starting Thursday, July 23. It launches alongside a limited capsule of t-shirts, hoodies, and shorts for adults and youth, each featuring hand-drawn, "Swipa"-inspired artwork.

An additional Sharpie x Under Armour capsule will launch later this fall. It will include apparel, footwear, and accessories inspired by the many ways young athletes express their creativity – from playbooks to sketchbooks.

Colorway Details

Under Armour Fox 2 x Sharpie. | Under Armour

The Under Armour Fox 2 x Sharpie features artwork inspired by the people, moments, and memories that have shaped Fox's journey. Graphics throughout the shoe include "Swipa," poppies honoring his daughter, and a crown representing his son.

Every graphic began as a Sharpie sketch before evolving into the shoe's final design, capturing the imagination and self-expression that can only begin with putting marker to paper.

Collaboration Inspiration

Under Armour Fox 2 x Sharpie. | Under Armour

For decades, athletes, artists, and sneaker enthusiasts have used Sharpies to personalize notebooks, posters, basketballs, jerseys, and, especially, sneakers. The collection celebrates that enduring role in creative expression, inspiring athletes and fans to leave their own mark.

"Great performance starts with preparation, confidence, and the freedom to express yourself," said Yuron White, SVP, GM of Sportswear and Collabs at Under Armour. "This collection celebrates those qualities through De'Aaron's story. It's a celebration of the creativity that's often part of every athlete's journey long before the spotlight."

De'Aaron Fox Inspires the Next Generation

The Under Armour Fox 2 x Sharpie. | Under Armour

"I love that this collection captures that feeling of being a kid, sketching in notebooks and letting your imagination lead the way," said Fox in a press release.

"All of the Sharpie designs, especially on the shoe, hold a special meaning for me and represent different moments in my journey. Whether your passion is basketball, art, or something completely different, I think the message with this sneaker and this collection is really don't be afraid to express yourself and be bold in pursuing your passions."

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