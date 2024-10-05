Trick or Treat: LaMelo Ball's PUMA Sneakers Dress Up for Halloween
Earlier this week, Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball laced up his fourth signature sneaker on NBA Media Day. However, PUMA is not yet finished having fun with Ball's third signature sneaker.
The PUMA MB.03 has officially dressed up for the spooky season. The "Halloween" colorway is here to haunt defenders on the basketball court this fall. Back for a limited time, Ball's third signature sneaker arrives with new holiday-inspired graphics.
The PUMA MB.03 "Halloween" is currently available in full-family sizing at PUMA, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers. Athletes and fans can buy the sneakers for $140 in adult sizes, $120 in big kids' sizes, and $90 in little kids' sizes.
The "Halloween" colorway sports a Fluorine Orange upper contrasted by PUMA Black detailing. Best of all, the branding and outsoles strike a bright green glow when in the dark.
Phrases like "Trick or Treat," "Not From Here," "1 of 1," and "Rare" provide the finishing touches to the festive hoop shoe.
Meanwhile, all of the athlete-approved performance technology is back in the PUMA MB.03. The model features PUMA's NITRO foam for an explosive first step, while the space-age woven upper lets breathability blast off.
Charlotte selected Ball with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Ball quickly signed a signature sneaker deal with PUMA and has lived up to the hype on and off the court.
He was named the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year, made the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, and has enjoyed great success in the sneaker industry. The only problem has been a string of injuries in recent years.
The NBA preseason is already underway, and fans hope to see Ball on the court more this year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.