LaMelo Ball & PUMA Take Over Fortnite Ahead of NBA Season

PUMA is using the video game Fortnite to promote LaMelo Ball's latest sneakers.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and PUMA have teamed up with Fortnite.
The NBA season is almost here. Players report for their team's annual media days clad in fresh uniforms and new sneakers. Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is taking a different approach to promoting his latest sneakers.

Today, PUMA officially unveiled the Tilted Zone Wars PUMA x LaMelo Ball game experience in Fortnite.

Built in partnership with Command Line, the creator of bespoke gaming experiences with a focus on uniting brands, athletes, and entertainers with the gaming community.

The activation focuses on Ball's favorite Fortnite game, Tilted Towers: Zone Wars, and launches alongside the release of Ball's latest signature shoe, the PUMA MB.04.  

LaMelo Ball's multi-color PUMA sneakers in Fortnite.
Pulling inspiration from Ball's "Not From Here" tagline, the game mode will feature the story of the "Not From Here" alien invasion with the latest Fortnite mechanics, weapons, and gear. All aspects of the game mode will feature a PUMA x Melo twist, including: 

  • Custom Shoes / Back Bling: All players will be given a PUMA shoebox at Level 1 with the ability to earn custom models of various MB.04 colorways.  
  • Calling Cards: Players will unlock special calling cards that display on their opponents' screens showing the opponent who knocked them, their rank, and their in-game score. 
  • Elimination Effects: This could include dollar bills, logos, basketballs, etc. flying off the eliminated player, laser beam effects, or other custom designs. 
  • Custom Win Screen: Winning players will get a custom win screen that shows their avatar in front of PUMA x Melo branding elements, such as: "1:1", "Not From Here", etc. 

Players will join the game mode through a custom pre-game lobby featuring PUMA and Melo branding.

The lobby provides players with information about PUMA, Ball, and upcoming MB.04 releases. Players will return to this location between rounds to purchase upgrades, equip shoes, interact with one another, etc. 

NBA fans have known that Ball is "not from here" since he stepped foot on the hardwood, and today is more proof that he and PUMA are operating at a different level. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

