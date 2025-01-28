LaMelo Ball's Third PUMA Basketball Shoe is Under $100 Online
The list of NBA players with a more exciting game than LaMelo Ball is pretty short. The number of stars with better signature sneaker lines is next to zero.
Ball has overcome injuries and returned to form this season. Along with it, his PUMA basketball shoes are enjoying more love than ever. Ball has played in his newly-released fourth shoe throughout this year, which means older models are getting discounted.
Ball's third signature sneaker, the PUMA MB.03, is finally getting marked down in price. Even better, the popular "Be You" colorway is still available online at a 20% discount at select retailers.
The PUMA MB.03 "Be You" colorway is available for $99.99 (20% off) in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website. Additionally, online shoppers can find the kicks at or below retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The "Be You" colorway features interlacing neon patterns of green, purple, and pink. The graphics are inspired by Ball's end-to-end skills and "Not From Here" style.
The PUMA MB.03 lets hoopers turn every dribble and shot into a highlight reel moment. Powered by slime-inspired rubber wrap-ups, this iteration gives Ball's third signature shoe a cosmic twist so you can show off your out-of-the-world moves with confidence.
The space-age PUMA Hoops tech keeps you tournament-ready and gives you all the comfort you need to shoot for the stars.
Plus, the slime sole allows you to slam and slay through the four quarters and beyond. Futuristic, gravity-defying, and explosive, the PUMA MB.03 "Be You" makes sure you rise above the rim in no time.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.