The Nike Book 1 Goes Off the Grid with "Flagstaff" Colorway
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
It took a while to hit its stride, but Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker's first signature sneaker continues to age incredibly well. After a few understated colorways, the Nike Book 1 is leaning into Booker's personality.
Booker's love of the great outdoors inspired the "Sedona" colorway and now the silhouette is getting a "Flagstaff" colorway.
According to Nike, if you can't find Booker in the offseason, chances are he's escaped the desert heat and headed north to Flagstaff—his home away from home.
The Nike Book 1 "Flagstaff" is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, February 1. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS website and app.
The "Flagstaff" colorway features a Fir-colored nubuck upper speaks to the fresh forest pines that frequent the woodland oasis. Meanwhile, the snow-capped tongue comes complete with a Humphrey's Peak woven label, which pays homage to the highest point in Flagstaff.
Cool touches like the words "No Service" and "Flagstaff" appear on the heels. Lastly, a light shade of Hemp appears on the outsole to provide an earthy foundation for the kicks.
The tech specs for this colorway remain the same as every other iteration of the Nike Book 1. The model boasts a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and the top-loaded midfoot strong plastic plate providing stability.
The "Flagstaff" colorway could sell out quickly, so athletes and fans can choose from several other styles of the Nike Book 1 in adult sizes on the Nike website and at other select retailers.
After a slow start, the Nike Book 1 has come roaring back in its second NBA season. Thanks to Booker's style and Nike's vision, many of the best colorways have come out late in the model's lifecycle.
Booker and Nike have stepped up their game with new colorways lately and the best is still yet to come. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.