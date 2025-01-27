PUMA Hoops Celebrated City of Love at NBA Paris Games
The 2025 NBA Paris Games was a remarkable success. The regular season matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs was the most-watched NBA game ever in France.
As seen on PUMA Hoops athlete Tyrese Haliburton during the game, the All-Pro NITRO Paris Games was designed to stand out in a pink colorway and colorful pattern inspired by French macarons.
The ultimate performance basketball sneaker, the All-Pro NITRO is made with PUMA’s innovative NITRO foam technology that delivers explosive energy return, with a soft inner layer for plush cushioning and a firm outer layer for rock-solid stability on those lightning-fast cuts.
Additionally, the multi-zoned knit upper provides a supportive yet breathable fit, while the cord lock-down lacing system keeps you locked in for movement on the court.
The second drop arrives in collaboration with Veniceball. The limited-edition PUMA x Veniceball Santé Majesty lifestyle sneaker is inspired by LA’s wellness culture, promoting self-care as a key component of peak athletic performance.
The PUMA x Veniceball Santé Majesty comes in bright pink and blue tie dye colorways, paired with a translucent outsole and will be available for purchase beginning on Saturday, January 25.
Celebrating these drops and the NBA Paris Games, PUMA Hoops brought Los Angeles to Paris with an exclusive event at the Basket4Ballers retail last Friday.
Closed to friends and family, the event included a Parisian street artist customizing merch onsite while DJ Tithy spins classic West Coast hip-hop.
The All-Pro NITRO Paris Games retails for $130 in adult sizes and the PUMA x Veniceball Santé Majesty will cost $120 in adult sizes. Both sneakers are exclusively available for purchase at Basket4Ballers in Paris.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.