James Harden Calls His New Adidas Sneakers a "Lifestyle"
Last week, adidas launched James Harden's highly anticipated ninth signature sneaker. The adidas Harden Vol. 9 continued the theme of a futuristic design that works well on and off of the basketball court.
The marketing campaign for Harden's ninth signature sneaker began with mysterious posters popping up around Los Angeles. Then, the LA Clippers guard maintained the momentum by debuting multiple colorways during solid performances.
Clippers beat writer for Sports Illustrated's On SI, Joey Linn, recently caught up with Harden to discuss his newly-released hoop shoe. Harden praised his partnership with adidas and explained why his basketball shoes stand out in a crowded field.
"Man, it's a testament to the work we've been putting in. Myself and adidas have an unbelievable partnership, and it's been special these past few years," said Harden.
He continued, "We've been creating some heat and making some real disruptive shoes that I think a lot of people can relate to and it's a lifestyle, honestly.
You can wear them on the court, and you can wear them off the court. So, for me, I'm just excited about how they came out with the final finishes and I hope my fans enjoy them as well."
The Harden Vol. 9 “Cyber Metallic” will officially launch on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes on adidas.com and select adidas stores.
With his latest signature shoe, the Harden Vol. 9. is designed for players who live for the game's biggest moments.
It also captures Harden’s ‘Under No One’ philosophy exemplifying his “unapologetic attitude on and off the court that encourages the next generation of basketball icons to stand out.”
The specs of the Harden Vol 9 continue the evolution of the series with a full-length Lightboost midsole that gives ballers lighter and greater energy returns. Meanwhile, Air Vents with Grid-mesh ventilation openings enhance the breathability and flexibility of the shoe to provide peak comfort.
Also, the Multi-Directional Traction offers a radial traction pattern for a quick change of direction and pace to make moves at the drop of a dime. The rubber outsole gives you all the traction needed “to pull up and drain threes from deep.”
