LaMelo Ball Unveils PUMA MB.06 "Shooting Star"

NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball has a new team and a new shoe this season. After spending his formative years with the Charlotte Hornets, Ball looks to take the next step with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will be doing so in his sixth signature PUMA basketball shoe.

Athletes and fans got their first look at the PUMA MB.06 in July, when Ball went to Puerto Rico to promote a limited-edition colorway of the model. Now, the shoe is officially launching in the "Shooting Star" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming release.

Shopping Information

The PUMA MB.06 "Shooting Star" colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA MB.06 "Shooting Star" colorway launches on Friday, September 25, 2026. Shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $130 at PUMA, Foot Locker, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Champs Sports, and Scheels.

Athletes and fans who can't wait to get their hands on some of Ball's kicks can shop his signature collection at PUMA. The brand has a wide range of basketball shoes and casual sneakers designed in collaboration with Ball.

Colorway Details

The PUMA MB.06 "Shooting Star" colorway. | PUMA

The "Shooting Star" colorway features a blend of Dark Amethyst and Lavender Alert. But for many fans, it will be a reminder of the Hornets' teal and purple uniforms. The silhouette is mostly purple, with teal details popping off the shoe.

All of Ball's branding returns to the silhouette. His signature "Rare" and "1 of 1" embroidery is still stitched near the forefoot, carrying the personal stamp that runs through his entire line with PUMA.

New Design

The PUMA MB.06 "Shooting Star" colorway. | PUMA

According to PUMA, the MB.06 delivers enhanced speed, support, and court feel for players who thrive under pressure. It features a faster, more streamlined design. That includes a redesigned stance and a lower-to-the-court feel.

Additionally, the model is engineered to help players move with confidence and control. The performance-driven silhouette combines responsive cushioning with locked-in support. This approach enables quick cuts, explosive movement, and exceptional gameplay from tip-off to the final buzzer.

LaMelo Ball x PUMA

The PUMA MB.06 "Shooting Star" colorway. | PUMA

Ball signed a multi-year signature sneaker deal with PUMA worth up to $100 million before his rookie NBA season in October 2020. Over the past six years, PUMA and Ball have enjoyed great success as creative partners. Six signature shoes, countless cool collaborations, and even more happy hoopers.

The next chapter of Ball's signature line is here, and it looks to be another great addition. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.