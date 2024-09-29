Nike Makes an Important Change to Devin Booker's Sneakers
Basketball fans are notoriously fickle about sneakers. They are often quick to judge new models before eventually softening their stance over time. That has been the case with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first Nike signature sneaker.
The Nike Book 1 had a rocky rollout, which led to Booker acknowledging issues with his debut hoop shoe. Despite complaints, Booker's basketball shoe has gradually grown in popularity since its launch in late 2023.
However, it appears Nike is not done tinkering with the model. The Nike Book 1 is scheduled to drop in the "Sunrise" colorway next month, and it will be the first version without a key design element. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the basketball shoe.
Unlike every other version of the Nike Book 1, the "Sunrise" colorway does not include the ribbony pull-tab designed to look like book pages. Fans on social media were not pleased with Nike's decision to remove the design element. Many people said it was cool concept that was also useful for putting on the shoe.
The Nike Book 1 "Sunrise" is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, October 10. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Despite its polarizing design and subpar rollout, the Nike Book 1 has become popular in the basketball world. It features some of Nike's top technology and is one of the few hoop shoes that is easy to wear off of the court.
With the NBA season right around the corner, basketball fans can expect Booker to elevate his signature sneaker line further this year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.