LeBron James Gets Ripped in New Nike Training Shoes
The 2024-25 NBA season is quickly approaching. Players across the league are preparing to enter training camp in peak physical condition. That includes the NBA's oldest active player - LeBron James.
As the Los Angeles Lakers forward prepares for an unprecedented 22nd season, Nike has two new sneaker launches planned for him this month. James' latest signature basketball shoe and his first-ever training shoe.
Earlier this month, we broke down the tech specs, pricing, and release information for the Nike LeBron TR1. Now, Lakers fans are getting their first look at the training shoes in action.
The Lakers' social media team shared pictures of James working out in the team's weight room while wearing the Nike LeBron TR1. The third slide on the Instagram post shows James lacing up the grey and green "Dunk Man" colorway.
Athletes and fans wanting to purchase James' training shoes do not have to wait much longer. The Nike LeBron TR1 launches on September 19 for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
James debuted his first-ever training shoe before an Olympics exhibition game this summer. A few days later, he debuted his new basketball shoe for the upcoming year - the Nike LeBron 22.
During the Olympics, basketball fans watched James debut a patriotic colorway and a gold medal colorway. The Nike LeBron 22 is scheduled to officially launch later this month for $200 in adult sizes.
There is never a boring season for the Lakers, especially when James in on the team. Thanks to his unrelenting workout schedule, the oldest player in the league remains at the top of his game.
Basketball fans can count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.