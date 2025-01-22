Falcons or 49ers? Deion Sanders' Retro Nike Sneakers Spark Debate
Deion Sanders has enjoyed an unmatched career in sports. Sanders played in MLB and NFL, worked as a television announcer, and is now in coaching.
Thanks to his long and successful career, many fanbases want to claim "Primetime" as their own team's hero. That debate is once again flaring up thanks to a retro sneaker release from Nike.
Since Sanders and Nike reunited in 2023, the two partners have worked together on cleats and sneaker releases. Most of the styles have told old stories from Sanders' legendary career with new colorways.
Now, the Nike Air Diamond Turf is coming back in the "Fire Red and Metallic Gold" colorway, and fans are divided. Are the shoes inspired by the Atlanta Falcons or the San Francisco 49ers? Sanders last played for the Falcons in 1993, before spending one season with the 49ers in 1994.
Sanders first debuted the popular cross-trainers when he played for the Falcons. However, the colorway does feature 49ers colors, too. Football fans are furiously pulling out old pictures of Sanders wearing the kicks with the Falcons and the 49ers, even comparing uniform colors.
To further complicate matters, different retailers and media outlets are referring to the "Fire Red and Metallic Gold" colorway as either the "Falcons" or "49ers" colorway.
The debate will live on for the foreseeable future, but all football fans and sneakerheads can agree that these old-school sneakers are fire. Best of all, they are dropping just ahead of the NFL's Conference Championship weekend.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf "Fire Red and Metallic Gold" will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, January 24. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS website and app.
The product description does not mention any NFL team or city. Instead, it focuses on the design. According to the brand, the iconic cross trainer from 1994 has received a "street-ready refresh."
Additionally, this version features Air units in the heel and forefoot, plus durable leather and a midfoot strap for a secure fit. Lastly, the description leaves the name to interpretation, "And that colorway? Same as the original."
This colorway sports a white and black upper, contrasted by Fire Red accents and Metallic Gold detailing. Such important elements like the Nike Air logo, forefoot strap, and signature branding remain true to the original.
Sanders and Nike made history in the mid-1990s, and they are still proving to be a formidable team this decade. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.