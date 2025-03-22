Deion Sanders Unveils More Nike Air DT Max '96 Colorways
It feels like an eternity since college football season ended, and we still have a long way to go through the offseason. Luckily, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders always delivers plenty of entertainment for the sports world.
On Saturday, Sanders teased four unreleased colorways of the Nike Air DT Max '96. Each style featured a different version of Colorado's iconic school colors.
Sanders shared the picture one picture of each shoe on Instagram with the caption while jokingly taking a shot at his son who loves to steal his sneakers.
Sanders wrote, "Can you please tell him to let me have one pair of these? He's had these for a whole year and hasn't worn them… at least I'm asking. Other people (who's [sic] name I won't say) would've just wore them…. - @deionsandersjr."
Since reuniting with Nike in 2023, Sanders' retro signature sneakers have come roaring back. Nike has released Sanders' trainers and cleats in multiple meaningful colorways, but the best has to be the Buffaloes colorways.
While athletes and fans keep their fingers crossed on any of the four unreleased colorways that eventually hit shelves, they can expect a heartfelt release soon.
Over a year ago, Nike designed an all-red colorway as a tribute to Sanders' mother, Connie. The Nike Air DT Max 96 "Love Letter to Connie" is expected to drop this Summer for $170 in adult sizes.
In the meantime, online shoppers can choose from multiple styles in select styles on the Foot Locker website and in stores while supplies last.
As a player and a coach, Sanders has never been disappointed. Naturally, the two-sport icon is dominating the sneaker industry well into his late 50s. Thankfully, "Coach Prime" is helping keep college football fans and sneakerheads on their toes all offseason.
