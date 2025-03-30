Deion Sanders' Nike Shoes Drop in Cowboys Colors on Halloween 2025
NFL legend and two-sport icon Deion Sanders continues to excite the sneaker community well after his playing days. While "Coach Prime" is still writing history as the head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, it is fun to relive his glory days as a player.
Nike has done an excellent job of telling stories from Sanders' Hall of Fame career to a new generation of fans through his retro shoes.
So far, colorways have dropped for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, and soon, the Dallas Cowboys.
According to @KicksFinder, the Nike Air Diamond Turf is expected to be released in the "Cowboys" colorway on October 31, 2025. The retro shoes will cost $150 in adult sizes.
While there are no official images yet, the shoes will sport a White, College Navy, and Metallic Silver color scheme.
Originally released in 1993, the Nike Air Diamond Turf was Sanders' first signature sneaker. It was designed to excel on the diamond and gridiron. However, Sanders had just gone from the Falcons to 49ers, and had not yet made his mark with the Cowboys.
While it may not be quite as memorable as the Nike Air DT Max '96 with the claw marks, it still is an important model from the golden era of kicks.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf features a midfoot strap, leather upper, and nubuck overlays, accentuated by unmistakable Swoosh logos and Deion branding for an extra layer of flash.
As fans eagerly await the release, online shoppers can score Sanders' sneakers can find select styles on the Nike website and at Foot Locker. Additionally, they can check out sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Most colorways of Sanders' sneakers fly off shelves, and the Nike Air Diamond Turf "Cowboys" will be no different. The Cowboys fanbase and sneakerheads will eat up this release, kicking off Halloween and the shopping season in "prime" style.
