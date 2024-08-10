The Olympics Reenergized LeBron James' Nike Sneaker Line
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Later today, USA will take on France in the men's basketball Olympic gold medal game. The matchup feels more like a coronation for several of the NBA All-Stars on the Team USA roster.
Every basketball fan realized this would be the final Summer Games for many of the veteran players - most notably, LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is in the twilight of his playing career, and the same can be said of his signature sneaker line with Nike.
But maybe his signature sneaker line is catching its second or third wind. James debuted his 22nd signature sneaker with Nike early last month, and it was significantly different than previous models.
Minimalist design is out the window with this hoop shoe. The Nike LeBron 22 features a leather upper, a Swoosh design on the lateral sides (with a small Swoosh logo at the arch of the foot), and James' autograph embroidered on the heel.
Tech specs remain a mystery as the Nike LeBron 22 has still not hit shelves. The Nike LeBron 22 is expected to launch in September for $200 in adult sizes. In the meantime, fans can find James' sneakers available at a discount in select styles on the Nike website.
The Nike LeBron line had drawn criticism for many years (sans the Nike LeBron 20) for getting repetitive. However, no one can deny that the 22nd installment is exciting. Even with James only wearing one colorway of the model throughout the Paris Olympics. Every other player and brand is rolling out multiple colorways of their sneakers.
The Olympics have the ability to elevate ordinary sneakers to iconic status. Factor in an amazing semifinal comeback against Serbia followed up with a gold medal against France, and the Nike LeBron 22 will be synonymous with greatness on the international stage.
James became the face of Nike Basketball a long time ago. The two agreed to a lifetime deal worth over one billion dollars, and Nike even named a building after James on its campus in Beaverton, Oregon.
Even better, James and Nike are branching out beyond basketball. In recent years, Nike has begun redesigning James' retro sneakers as football cleats. Last fall, the cleats took over college football and NFL fields across the United States. The cleats were even infused with more energy thanks to a sweet collaboration with Fruity Pebbles.
That expansion extended beyond the basketball court and football field as James debuted his first signature trainer, the Nike Royalty Trainer, before an exhibition game last month.
But basketball is what James will always be most known for, and the Paris Olympics serve as a reminder that the 38-year-old is yet to reach his ceiling of popularity. Whether on the court or in the sneaker industry, James remains one-of-a-kind.
Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Ranking all of Team USA's basketball sneakers from best to worst.