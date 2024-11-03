LeBron James Trolls Toronto Raptors Fans With Nike Sneakers
Generational trauma is not a problem that is easily solved. This is especially true when the purveyor of emotional pain refuses to go away. For over two decades, LeBron James has dominated the Toronto Raptors.
Luckily for Raptors fans, James now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. But when they shared a conference and met every year in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, Toronto earned the nickname "LeBronto."
On Friday night, James led the Lakers to victory over the Raptors (what's new?). James provided 27 points and ten assists. Even better, the perennial NBA All-Star trolled the Raptors' fanbase with his Nike sneakers.
James wore the Nike LeBron 22 in the "Dunkman" colorway during Friday night's win. The "Dunkman" colorway sported a white suede upper contrasted by Metallic Green and Lime Green. James handwrote the message, "LeBronto," along with a king's crown on the medial side of his right shoe.
James' 22nd signature sneaker launched just a few days ago. Currently, online shoppers can buy the Nike LeBron 22 in "Crown Jewel" colorway in adult sizes ($180) and kid sizes ($140) on the Nike website.
The Nike LeBron 22 features newly implemented saddle wings that offer optimal midfoot stability. They complement the heel and forefoot Air Zoom units so the King can keep pushing the sport forward.
James is in the midst of his 22nd NBA season, and unfortunately for Raptors fans, he is showing no signs of slowing down.