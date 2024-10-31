Bronny James Scores First NBA Points in Kobe's Nike Sneakers
Wednesday night's NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers resulted in a lopsided loss for the "Lake Show." Perhaps more importantly, it was a homecoming for LeBron and Bronny James.
Every time Bronny shares the court with his father, it is historic. Not only did the father-son duo return to Cleveland, but Bronny scored the first two points of his professional career.
However, last night's game was extra special. While Bronny has worn LeBron's signature Nike sneakers throughout the entire preseason and regular season, his first basket did not come in his dad's kicks.
Bronny made his first shot in the NBA while wearing Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's retro Nike basketball shoes. The 20-year-old got his first bucket while wearing the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the "Italian Camo" colorway.
The Nike Kobe 6 "Italian Camo" colorway was first released in June 2011. While Bryant never wore the shoes during a game, the Basketball Hall of Famer did famously wear them off the court.
Fast forward 13 years, and the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Italian Camo" was released in April 2024. The sneakers launched at a retail price of $190 in adult sizes and now have an average resale price of $395 on StockX.
The "Italian Camo" colorway sports a camouflage pattern on the snakeskin-inspired upper. The design blends black, crimson bog, and khaki in a stylish nod to Bryant's formative years in Italy.
The performance model features modest upgrades but has been popularized by players like WNBA All-Star Caitlin Clark and now Bronny. Thanks to a new generation of basketball superstars, Bryant's signature sneaker line is stronger than ever.
Hopefully, last night's bucket was the first of many for Bronny. If the basketball world learned anything from Bryant, it is to keep shooting.