Oregon Ducks Gift Wild Nike Sneakers to College GameDay Crew
The entire college football world is focused on Saturday night's conference showdown between the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Even ESPN's College GameDay will host its weekly show on Oregon's beautiful campus in Eugene.
Oregon, which is unofficially known as "Nike U" thanks to its close relationship with Phil Knight, is known for showering its student-athletes with Nike products. Now, the Ducks are extending that privilege to the hosts of College GameDay.
Earlier today, the Ducks' social media team shared pictures and videos of custom Nike Air Force 1 sneakers that were designed specifically for the television personalities. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.
The Nike Air Force 1 is the most iconic silhouette from the brand's vast sneaker catalog. This custom colorway sports a white leather upper, contrasted by green Swoosh logos. Additionally, green and yellow laces add extra flair.
Phrases were added to the tongues and insoles. Most notably, "You make me want to shout," a nod to Oregon's "Shout" tradition. As a nice touch, the Oregon Duck and Kirk Herbstreit's golden retriever, Ben, are painted on the heels. Lastly, the kicks come with dog tags featuring the hosts' initials.
While the custom colorway will not be released to the public, online shoppers can customize their own Nike Air Force 1 sneakers in full-family sizing on the Nike website. Fans can create their own designs or keep the crispy kicks clean.
Fans can expect these sneakers to get plenty of attention during ESPN's broadcast of College GameDay on Saturday morning. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the college sports world and beyond.