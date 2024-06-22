Lonzo Ball Reveals DeMar DeRozan's Strange Sneaker Habit
Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan's time as teammates may be coming to an end soon. Injuries and bad luck have derailed the once-promising Chicago Bulls backcourt.
So, now is the perfect time for Ball to share funny anecdotes he has about DeRozan.
Everyone knows that DeRozan has one of the best sneaker rotations in the entire NBA. Many consider him the torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's signature Nike sneaker line. The Los Angeles hoops legend has always worn Nike Kobe sneakers from high school through college to the NBA.
However, there is something strange DeRozan does with his hoop shoes, which only his teammates know about. In a recent episode of his podcast, The WAE Show, Ball explained how DeRozan plays NBA games with loosely tied sneakers.
Ball explained, "I was flabbergasted at the fact that DeMar plays the way he does with his shoes tied like that. He don't tie his shoes. They're tied, but it's not tight at all. No stress on the laces. He out there skating."
It is unbelievable that DeRozan can play NBA games with loosely tied sneakers. Let alone average 24 points per game at 34 years of age without much support or lockdown on the hardwood. But maybe that is DeRozan's secret to keeping his vintage Nike Kobe sneakers in such good shape.
If DeRozan does leave Chicago in free agency this summer, it could potentially mean we get to see more colorways and sneakers from his vast collection.
Meanwhile, Ball will likely continue to wear Nike Kobe sneakers, after a wild start to his career in his own signature Big Baller Brand shoes. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
