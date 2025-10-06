Luka Doncic Honors His Daughter With Jordan Brand Sneaker Pack
Much of the news coverage surrounding Luka Doncic has centered on his motivation. Everything from the Dallas Mavericks trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers and his newfound fitness journey has served as inspiration for the NBA All-Star.
However, there is no more important motivator than Doncic's daughter, Gabriella. Since Doncic became a father, he has elevated his game to new heights. It has also greatly impacted his popular signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand.
Earlier this year, Jordan Brand launched the Luka 4 and the Luka .77 — a new addition to Doncic's signature line and an outdoor court-friendly, affordable option. Soon, both models will drop in the "Hčerka" colorway, the Slovenian word for daughter.
Jordan Luka 4
The Jordan Luka 4 "Hčerka" colorway will be released on Monday, October 13. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $135 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.
This version of the "Hčerka" colorway features beautiful pinks and vibrant reds, complemented by elegant gold accents, to celebrate the love he has for his little girl.
According to the product description, it uses Flash Crimson, Sunset Pulse, White, and Black. It features top-notch performance technology like the Cushlon foam, Air Zoom unit, and an IsoPlate underfoot.
Jordan Luka .77
The Jordan Luka .77 "Hčerka" colorway also drops on Monday, October 13. Athletes and fans can buy the hoop shoes for $105 at Nike and other select retailers.
This version of the "Hčerka" colorway sports Hydrangeas, Amethyst Tint, and Siren Red. Not only does it retail at a lower price, but it also features a more durable design.
High abrasion mesh, rugged rubber outsole, and a responsive dual-density foam help hoopers take their game anywhere. This shoe is made to play on even the toughest of courts.
Both the Jordan Luka 4 and Jordan Luka .77 grabbed headlines this summer at Jumpman's second annual "The One" basketball tournament. Doncic is more motivated than ever, and it is apparent in his game and footwear.
The 2025-26 NBA preseason tipped off last week, so fans can expect more exciting developments from Doncic and Jordan Brand. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.