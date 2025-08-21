Jordan Brand's Global Basketball Tournament Set for Epic Finals in NYC
Long before Michael Jordan became a global sports icon, one-on-one basketball games with his brother spurred his notorious competitive streak.
Inspired by Jordan's backyard battles, The One has returned for a second year to elevate the next generation of hoopers. Winners earn the title of The One and become Jordan Brand ambassadors.
Jordan Brand has long positioned itself as a leader in sport and culture. That means growing the game on a global scale, helping athletes from all corners of the world reach greatness.
Indiah Hutchinson of Chicago can relate to the inspiration of the tournament. "Growing up with my brothers, we played one-on-one. Hearing about this event opened up a gateway to showcase my abilities and talent."
Hutchinson added, "It feels great to represent Michael Jordan's legacy because I wore his jersey number in high school."
Last summer, Jumpman took over Paris for the inaugural tournament. Building on its momentum, the event has expanded its global presence, growing from 10 to 17 cities with more participants and larger events.
The finals will showcase the incredible talent and fierce competition among the top athletes. The Finals start at 7:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, August 23, on the rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City. Fans can stream the event for free at jordanbrandtheone.com.
"It's been a crazy experience to go up against people from across the world," said finalist Taia McMechan of Melbourne, Australia. "My proudest moment in The One was winning in Melbourne. It was amazing. I've never been to New York before."
"Jordan Brand champions the next generation of hoopers - those who bring intensity, creativity, and individuality to the game," said Sarah Mensah, President of Jordan Brand.
Mensah continued, "Our role is to create platforms like The One that celebrate that energy and give young athletes the space to express who they are. It's about more than performance - it's about identity, expression, and the drive to be great."
Just as Jordan Brand’s origin story is rooted in a mentality of defiant confidence, The One is designed to show who’s got next — and inspire the next generation to take their turn.
"Basketball's been my life since I was a kid in Slovenia, playing outside for hours. It's taken me around the world, but I still play with that same love and joy," said Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic.
"Seeing young players compete in the Luka .77s at The One qualifiers was amazing - their passion, their energy, that's what the game is all about. I'm proud to be part of the Jordan Brand family, to help inspire the next generation and keep that joy alive."
Doncic's surprise appearance made a huge impact on Denim Trotman of Harlem, New York. "Meeting Luka Doncic was the coolest moment so far," said Trotman.
"It means everything to me. I just got to win. It feels amazing and great to compete for my city and win."
