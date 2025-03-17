Luka Dončić Unveils New Jordan Brand Sneakers: Luka 4 & Luka .77
Luka Dončić's basketball journey began on the outdoor courts of Slovenia and led him across the world to Los Angeles. Shortly after landing with the Lakers, Doncic debuted his fourth signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe against his old team.
Athletes and fans have eagerly awaited news about Dončić's latest signature sneaker, and Jordan Brand flew over all the lofty expectations. Today, Jumpman unveiled the Jordan Luka 4 and the Jordan Luka .77.
The Jordan Luka 4 leverages the best performance technology Jordan Brand has to offer. Headlining the innovative setup is the latest evolution of Jordan Brand’s proprietary IsoPlate, made exclusively for Dončić.
The updated IsoPlate provides standout stability and torsional rigidity that keeps Dončić locked in over the footbed, ready to make moves and leave defenders in the dust.
Additionally, a visible Nike Zoom Air unit appears for the first time in the Luka signature line. Paired with a plush Cushlon 3.0 midsole, the cushioning setup offers responsiveness, comfort, and a smooth ride.
The Luka 4 also reprises breathable Flightwire cables on the lateral side of the upper, recalling a detail Dončić loved about his first signature silhouette. This feature provides lightweight containment in a refined, contemporary style.
"The Luka 4 is made exactly for my game, giving me a new tool to help me play my best and push my performance," said Dončić.
The Lakers guard continued, "The IsoPlate really helps me with my balance and my step-backs, the Zoom Air unit adds a new level of responsiveness, and the Cushlon 3.0 midsole makes this a very comfortable shoe."
Dončić's affinity for wristwatches inspired the direction of a compass design on the outsole that reads "L-U-K-A" instead of the standard directional "N-E-S-W."
The directional theme continues through to leading Luka 4 colorways, including the "Navigate" style inspired by the waters of Slovenia's Lake Bled and the "Gone Fishing."
The Luka 4 will launch in the "Space Navigator" colorway, which Doncic debuted in his first game against the Dallas Mavericks. The all-green style is a play on Doncic's love of bright colors.
Not to be confused with the "Navigate" colorway. The blue and teal colors are inspired by the water of Lake Bled in Slovenia, which will only release in China and APLA.
Those two colorways capture Dončić's joy for fishing and boating while warning playoff opponents of his plan to send them packing for offseason vacation.
The "Gone Fishing" colorway includes a Jumpman lure and arrives alongside an accompanying apparel collection.
"My favorite thing to do in the offseason is to get out on the boat and go fishing, which I've been doing since I was young," said Dončić.
He explained, "I love the peace and the space of the ocean, driving the boat and getting some sun. Just like basketball, fishing teaches me patience — and helps me relax and prepare for the next season."
An accompanying Luka apparel collection furthers the Gone Fishing theme across a hoodie, T-shirt, and shorts, connecting Dončić, his game, and his off-court passions with fans worldwide.
It would not be a Jumpman sneaker with an iconic Black, Varsity Red, and White colorway. However, the "Bloodline" will not be released in North America.
There will be coordinating colorways for the Luka .77 in "Space Navigator" (launching in all geos), "Navigate" (not launching in China), and "Quai 54" (EMEA exclusive).
In addition, Luka .77 will be released in a "Heritage" colorway (not launching in EMEA), a "Back to School" colorway (launching globally), and a "Dongdan" colorway (China exclusive).
Releasing alongside Dončić's 4th signature sneaker is a second footwear silhouette specifically tuned to the rigors of playing on outdoor courts—Luka .77.
As a nod to Dončić's childhood experience hooping on the outdoor courts of Slovenia, the Luka .77 features full-length rubber and high-abrasion mesh that ensures the shoe lasts as long as possible no matter where hoopers put it to work.
Named after Luka's jersey number, the Luka .77 delivers a comfortable ride and plush landings that cater to the outdoor environment.
It features a full-length dual-density foam with a firm outer layer and a softer, more responsive interior with seven strategic heel cutouts.
Naturally, the IsoPlate is back for the Luka .77. It carries forward the stability hoopers have grown to expect from the Luke line.
Meanwhile, the high-abrasion mesh delivers both durability and ventilation — allowing athletes to stay fresh no matter how much the game or the temperature heats up.
Dončić said, "The Luka .77 is for the kids — and for anyone who hoops outdoors. When I was young, I used to play mostly outside but didn't have footwear made for that environment, so I wanted to make a shoe for the next generation, giving them a tool to help them develop their game wherever they lace up."
Jordan Brand's Luka 4 ($130) and Luka .77 ($100) will be available globally on April 8 at jordan.com and select retail partners. Luka's signature Jordan Brand apparel will be available beginning in May.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Devin Booker showed love to his high school team and P.J. Tucker with his sneakers.
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG sports UNC Tar Heels colors for March Madness.
Jayson Tatum brought the Heat to Miami with new Jordan Tatum 3.
Stephen Curry is celebrating a career milestone and birthday in newly-released sneakers.
Adidas trolled Nike for a busted Kobe sneaker on social media.