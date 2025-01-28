Why Nike Just "Banned" Air Jordan Sneakers on its Website
For four decades, NBA legend and former Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan has proven himself to be just as unstoppable in the sneaker industry as he was on the basketball court.
In 1985, the iconic red and black Air Jordan 1 got banned from the NBA and a slick marketing move by Nike turned the challenge in an opportunity.
Nike and Jordan Brand began celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1 on Christmas Day 2024 with a commercial that reimagines sneaker history without the legendary basketball shoe. They event went as far as to place black bars over the sneakers on Jordan's statue at the United Center.
Today, the year-long celebration of Air Jordan took another exciting direction. Nike has "banned" select Air Jordan 1 sneakers on its website by placing black bars over the images of the iconic hoop shoes.
Online shoppers checking out the vast selection of Air Jordan sneakers will be greeted with eye-catching black bars placed over the preview images of sneakers.
Luckily for athletes and fans, they can still purchase the "banned" Air Jordan sneakers by clicking through the link on the Nike website. There is no indication of how long the black bars will hover over the old-school basketball shoes.
It has been an incredibly aggresive marketing campaign from Jumpman. In December, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts broke the NFL dress code with his Air Jordan cleat colors. The NFL slapped Hurts with a fine for his multi-colored Air Jordan 11 cleats. Naturally, Jordan Brand paid the fine.
Jordan Brand has ignited the imagination of athletes and artists for decades, and its 40th anniversary should deliver even more unforgettable moments. No matter how many years go by, "MJ" can still take flight in the sneaker industry.
