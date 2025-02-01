Ja Morant Leaked 3 Upcoming Colorways of His Nike Sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
It took two years between Ja Morant's first and second signature Nike basketball shoe, but the wait was worth it. The Nike Ja 2 has picked up where its predecessor left off, building on Morant's favorability among hoopers and fans.
However, sometimes, the hype surrounding popular signature sneaker lines can get out of control. Morant recently got "sick" of people leaking unreleased colorways of his sophomore sneaker and said he would start sharing pictures of upcoming releases.
On Saturday afternoon, Morant followed through on his declaration. The Grizzlies point guard shared a picture of the Nike Ja 2 in the "Heart Eyes" colorway, as well as three never-before-seen styles. The pictures were shared to his Instagram story, but fans and reporters quickly took screenshots of the kicks.
It appears that Nike has created a second Valentine's Day-themed colorway, plus two new shoes sporting giraffe and lightning designs on the upper.
More: The story behind Ja Morant's giraffe-inspired Nike sneakers.
The Nike Ja 2 "Heart Eyes" colorway drops on February 7. However, there is no release information on the other three sneakers shown on Morant's Instagram story.
In the meantime, online shoppers can choose from several colorways of Morant's second signature sneaker in full-family sizing ($72-$120) on the Nike website. Additionally, the performance basketball shoes are sold at select retailers like Foot Locker and Champ's Sports.
The Nike Ja 2 features respectable performance technology at a solid price. Its Air Zoom unit has a molded midfoot panel that is the perfect complement to give players extra bounce and the ability to move gracefully on the court.
Its lightweight mesh offers comfort and breathability in the upper, while engineered mesh on the big toe of the side of the shoe gives you even more breathability. Finally, the tractor tire-inspired traction helps players change direction with ease.
Morant signed with Nike in May 2019 before officially being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in that year's NBA Draft. Since then, Morant has launched two installments of Morant's signature sneakers, with a third on the way this summer.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.