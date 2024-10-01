Luka Doncic Unveils Jordan Luka 3 "El Matador" on NBA Media Day
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
It was a short summer for Luka Doncic after the Dallas Mavericks made it to the NBA Finals and Slovenia made it to the Olympic semifinals. But Doncic was back, and all smiles at Dallas Mavericks Media Day.
With all eyes on him, Doncic used the opportunity to debut a new colorway of his third signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe. Doncic wore the Jordan Luka 3 in the "El Matador" colorway.
The "Matador" colorway has been a consistent theme throughout Doncic's signature sneaker line. It is a nod to his time with Real Madrid and his play style that has drawn comparisons to a matador.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the Jordan Luka 3 "El Matador" is hitting shelves for $130 in adult sizes on Thursday, October 10. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of Doncic's kicks on the Nike website.
Doncic debuted the Jordan Luka 3 during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The shoe would officially launch in July 2024 and is considered the best installment of his signature line yet. Doncic's love of fast cars inspired the design and tech specs of the performance model.
A seamless molded upper with a medial cutout provides lightweight comfort and structure. The full-length Cushlon 3.0 foam helps players smoothly transition from heel to toe as they drive to the basket. Lastly, a strong yet flexible plate runs up the sidewall to help keep your foot secure as you shift gears
The "El Matador" colorway sports a white upper that is contrasted by gold accents and black branding. Hits of red detailing provide the finishing touches on the bold hoop shoe.
As the Mavericks begin their march toward another Western Conference Championship, fans can count on Doncic and Jordan Brand cooking up more heat for the hardwood.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.