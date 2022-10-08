Manny Machado Wears Air Jordans Before Padres Playoff Game

Skip to main content
Manny Machado Wears Affordable Air Jordans

MLB All-Star Manny Machado wore Air Jordan 1 shoes before the San Diego Padres playoff game against the New York Mets.
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

MLB All-Star Manny Machado wore Air Jordan 1 shoes before the San Diego Padres playoff game against the New York Mets.

The San Diego Padres dominated the New York Mets in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card playoff series. Not only did ace pitcher Yu Darvish take care of business on the mound, but the Padres bats came out in Citi Field.

One of the many highlights from the night was MLB All-Star Manny Machado's solo home run. Not only did the Padres' third baseman play like a superstar, but he dressed the part too.

Thanks to the Instagram account @protrending, we have a clear picture of Machado's pregame out from Friday night. In addition to wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket, Machado wore a classic pair of Air Jordan sneakers. Below is everything you need to know about Machado's kicks.

Air Jordan 1 Low 'Black Smoke'

Black Jordan 1 Low shoes.

View of the Air Jordan 1 Low 'Black Smoke'.

Machado wore the Air Jordan 1 Low in the 'Black Smoke' colorway. The low-top shoes were released on August 26, 2022, for $140. Unfortunately, they sold out quickly on Nike's website.

The good news is that fans can easily pick up a pair on sneaker resale websites. The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Black Smoke' colorway has an average resale price of $161, according to StockX.

This 'Black Smoke' colorway features a black leather upper with smoke grey overlays. Exposed foam and a sail midsole give the lifestyle shoe an aged look. It's actually a great option for fans who want Travis Scott sneakers but cannot afford the astronomical price.

Even better, no one can question the shoes. If they are good enough for a superstar like Machado, then they are good enough for anyone. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

