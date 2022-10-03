NBA Defensive Player of the Year Signs Deal with Puma

Skip to main content
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart signed a multi-year contract extension with Puma.
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart signed a multi-year contract extension with Puma.

Since re-entering the performance basketball market in 2018, Puma has rapidly expanded its footprint in the NBA and WNBA. The German company has snagged several exciting players and laced them up in excellent hoop shoes.

Puma has continued its conquest into the association by re-signing Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart to a multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement contract extension. The news was first reported by Nick DePaula of ESPN and Boardroom.

Blue and green Puma Fusion Nitro shoes.

Marcus Smart wore the Puma Fusion Nitro shoes during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Smart started his career with Adidas before signing with Puma in 2019. In a 2019 interview with Sole Collector, Smart cited the brand's authentic connection to hip hop as a reason he signed. 

"I like Nipsey, G-Eazy. I listen to G-Eazy a lot. I listen to Gunna a lot. And just to see the creativity those guys have, and the fact that they were PUMA, it just gives guys like me who are also aspiring to do the same something to look at." - Marcus Smart

The Celtics made it all the way to the 2022 NBA Finals last year and will have their work cut out for them this season. They will rely heavily on the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year to help get him there. You can bet that Puma will have Smart suited in the best basketball shoes they have to offer.

Bottom Line

After starting his career with Adidas, Marcus Smart signed a sneaker deal with Puma in 2019. The Boston Celtics guard signed a multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement contract extension with Puma yesterday.

