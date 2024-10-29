Devin Booker's Spooky Nike Sneakers Drop for Halloween
October is universally recognized as the best month for sports, but it is also one of the greatest times of the year for sneakers. Sneaker brands launch new models and unveil Halloween-themed colorways.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's signature line falls in the latter category. After plenty of hiccups along the way, Booker's first signature Nike basketball shoe is finally hitting its stride with a steady stream of exciting new releases.
Just in time for the spookiest night of the year, the Nike Book 1 is dropping in the "Halloween" colorway this week. Fans have been excited about this drop for months, but will they be able to easily purchase the highly anticipated kicks?
The Nike Book 1 Leather "Halloween" colorway is scheduled to drop at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, October 30. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and website.
There are two clear signs that this will be a limited release. First, is the nod to more premium materials. The "Halloween" colorway is the only version of Booler's debut hoop shoe to sport a leather upper. It would also explain the $20 increase from the normal retail price.
Second, this limited-edition colorway is dropping on the Nike SNKRS app and website. Sneakers that are expected to be released in limited quantities end up on that side of the Nike marketplace. So, fans should be prepared to hit popular sneaker resale websites to buy the shoes if they miss out upon release.
In August, Booker confirmed that the iconic Halloween movie "Nightmare Before Christmas" inspired the scary sneakers. The "Halloween" colorway sports a black leather upper contrasted by a white Swoosh logo stitched in a style reminiscent of Jack Skellington.
Lastly, the midsole and outsole are white, with the orange Nike and Book branding popping off the tongue in orange. Many of the complaints about the Nike Book 1 have stemmed from boring colorways, but that is not the case with these hoop shoes.
The NBA season is here, and Booker has already stepped up his sneaker game on and off the court. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.