Merrell & Parks Project Launch Plant-Inspired Collaboration
Earlier this month, Merrell, the world's leading outdoor footwear brand, and Parks Project, a grassroots lifestyle brand dedicated to preserving national parks, joined forces for a groundbreaking collaboration.
This collection features a plant-inspired line, featuring a special iteration of the world's best-selling hiking boot, the Merrell Moab 3, along with a limited-edition range of apparel and accessories. This exclusive collection is now available on merrell.com and parksproject.com while supplies last.
At the heart of the collection is the Merrell x Parks Project Moab 3, crafted with HyphaLiteTM – a pioneering mushroom biobased material serving as a plastic alternative, which is 100% biobased, biodegradable and made from certified natural latex and FSC-certified regenerated
cellulose fibers.
The shoe draws inspiration from the vibrant hues of national parks, aiming to inspire the next generation of park advocates to protect and enhance natural landscapes.
"Our innovative collaboration with Parks Project symbolizes our dedication to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and revolutionizing what is considered outdoor fashion," said Merrell Chief Marketing Officer Pallav Tamaskar.
"As a leading footwear brand, our goals are to modernize the activity of hiking while preserving nature for future generations to enjoy and designing styles for them to look cool while doing so. Together, we're not just creating products but also paving the way for positive changes within the industry and leaving the world a better place."
In addition to the Moab 3 hiking boot, the collection includes a range of apparel items featuring plant-inspired designs and more sustainable materials, including undyed and unbleached organic cotton in the apparel and pineapple-based alternatives for the labels.
- A complete, head-to-toe capsule including custom artwork created by Ailsa Munro for Parks Project on long and short sleeve tee, crewneck and quarter zip fleece, and fleece jogger and shorts.
- Accessories include Merrell x Parks Project bucket hat and hiking socks
"We're thrilled to collaborate with Merrell, as we both share a commitment to pushing boundaries," said Parks Project CEO Keith Eshelman. "In making products together, we're not just crafting an exceptional assortment; we're two businesses committed to redefining the role of corporations. We are emphasizing the importance of a larger purpose, rallying around our mission to 'Leave It Better' and restore habitats in our parks."
In addition to product creation, the two organizations have submitted a joint donation of $9,000 to the LA County Parks Foundation and are hosting a volunteer clean-up event in Los Angeles to support local park initiatives.
The collection is also available at key retailers, including URBN, FREE PEOPLE, PACSUN, Backcountry, REI, Dick's Sporting Goods, Scheels, The Toggery, Seed People, Proof People and SAKS.
