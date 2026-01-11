Shaq's Reebok Sneakers Return With a Major Redesign

Long before he was in the Basketball Hall of Fame, Shaquille O'Neal was an unstoppable force in the NBA and the footwear industry. O'Neal's signature Reebok basketball sneakers remain among the most iconic silhouettes of the golden era of hoop shoes.

O'Neal's influence in the basketball and sneaker world is evident, as footwear free agent Stephen Curry recently wore the Reebok Shaqnosis before a game against the Orlando Magic.

O'Neal, now the President of Reebok Basketball, is bringing back those legendary kicks with a new design aimed at the modern game. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming Reebok Shaqnosis Low.

Reebok Shaqnosis Low

The Reebok Shaqnosis Low. | Reebok

The Reebok Shaqnosis Low launches in the "White/Black/Vector Red" colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 22.

Online shoppers will be able to buy the reimagined basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes at Reebok and select retailers.

The Reebok Shaqnosis Low. | Reebok

The Twilight Zone-inspired colorway remains true to the original, but let's hope there are more styles on the way that celebrate each massive step of O'Neal's unmatched NBA career.

History

The Reebok Shaqnosis Low. | Reebok

The Reebok Shaqnosis Low celebrates over 30 years of Shaqnosis. The updated low-cut silhouette is more in tune with what current hoopers want. Modern hoopers do not want bulky high-top sneakers, so Reebok has cut down on the size and weight of the iconic model to meet the customer's needs.

Just like the original design from 1995, these old-school hoop shoes feature an EVA and Hexalite cushioning that softens every leap and landing. The aggressive outsole pattern features the iconic Dunkman logo that nods to one of the game's greats.

O'Neal x Reebok

The Reebok Shaqnosis Low. | Reebok

Since taking over the Reebok Basketball division in October 2023, O'Neal has quickly revitalized the proud brand. Of course, Reebok has a strong catalog of retro models like the Shaqnosis.

However, O'Neal's decision to invest in a new generation of hoopers led by WNBA All-Star Angel Reese is the latest example of his marketing genius. If the past is prologue, the Reebok Shaqnosis Low will be well received by the sneaker community.

O'Neal and Reebok are just getting started, so fans can expect more heat from the iconic brand in 2026. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

