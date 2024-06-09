The 10 Best Father's Day Gifts for Dads Who Love to Golf
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Father's Day is officially less than a week away, and it is crunch time for online shoppers. Luckily for dads who like to golf, there are plenty of stylish golf shoes and apparel items.
In addition to all the major sportswear companies, there are some exciting upstart brands that offer a great selection. Below is Sports Illustrated's list of the top ten golf gifts for Father's Day 2024.
1. FootJoy Premiere Series
Why We Love It: Worn by PGA Tour golfers, the “Mint Julep" Premiere Series collection used hand-selected, premium full grain leather, offering unparalleled quality craftsmanship with the finest details.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from FootJoy's wide selection of styles on the brand's website.
2. Air Jordan 1 Low Golf
Why We Love It: The Air Jordan 1 Low makes players feel unbeatable, from the tee box to the final putt. The golf shoe is inspired by one of Michael Jordan's most iconic basketball sneakers of all time.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose between multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low on the Nike website.
3. Nike Air Max 90 Golf
Why We Love It: The Nike Air Max 90 G stays true to the OG icon with a few updates made for golf, like integrated traction and a thin overlay that helps keep out water.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike Air Max 90 for $130 on the Nike website.
4. adidas Samba Golf
Why We Love It: Everyday style for the course. The celebrated adidas Samba comes to golf. Made for social rounds and casual days on the course, the Samba Golf shoes combine heritage football style with course-ready details.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways of the adidas Samba Golf for $120 on the adidas website.
5. New Balance Heritage Golf
Why We Love It: Built for the golfer seeking the true New Balance look and feel on or off the course. The Heritage golf shoe pays homage to its roots combined with new age technology.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can purchase the New Balance Heritag Golf shoes for $140 on the brand's website.
6. Sun Day Red Hats
Why We Love It: Sunday Red's Jupiter Collection pays tribute a town synonymous with those who love the grind. Fans can choose from Tiger Woods' hand-selected apparel and accessories.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can check out Sun Day Red's Sunday Red's Jupiter Collection on the brand's website.
7. FootJoy 2024 US Open Collection
Why We Love It: FootJoy offered fans the chance to gear up for the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 with this limited-edition apparel collection featuring the 2024 U.S. Open Championship logo.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can check out the entire selection on the FootJoy website.
8. lululemon ShowZero Polo
Why We Love It: The polo utilizes lululemon’s new proprietary ShowZero™ technology that virtually eliminates the appearance of sweat, keeping Dad looking cool and dry on the golf course and beyond.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colors for $98 on the lululemon website.
9. Sunday Swagger Splatter Polo
Why We Love It: Style meets performance with Sunday Swagger's wide selection of golf polos. The festive shirts feature a 4-way stretch, UPF 40 sun protection, and moisture wicking technology.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several styles for $60 on the Sunday Swagger website.
10. Travis Matthew Pass the Reef Snapback Hat
Why We Love It: This mesh snapback features a Flexfit 110® design that is the ultimate one size fits all cap, featuring flexfit technology, stretch sweatband and adjustable back closure.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy that hat for $35 on the Travis Matthew website.
