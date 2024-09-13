Mike McDaniel Has New Favorite Sneakers This NFL Season
The Buffalo Bills delivered a beatdown to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. In addition to losing the game 31-10, Miami might have lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailo for the foreseeable future due to his concussion.
Since it is a somber morning in South Beach, it is worth highlighting one of the better parts of the NFL season so far. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has stepped up his sneaker game again this year.
McDaniel is one of several young NFL head coaches who is a well-documented sneakerhead. Last year, McDaniel almost exclusively wore the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 (even if they appeared to be a size too big).
This year, McDaniel has leveled up. The 41-year-old has worn the Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 in the "Sail" colorway every game this NFL season. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of McDaniel's new favorite sneakers.
The Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 "Sail" was released in August 2018 for $150 in adult sizes. The limited-edition kicks quickly sold out and now have an average resale price of $1,127 on the website StockX.
The Nike Air Force 1 has proven to be one of the brand's most iconic shoes of all time. But anything that rapper Travis Scott touches turns to gold - especially in the sneaker industry.
Scott's version of the Nike Air Force 1 sports a sail canvas upper contrasted by chrome Nike Swoosh logos and a Cactus Jack patch on top of the laces. The clean gum bottom provides the foundation of the shoe.
Hopefully, Tagovailo will get healthy, and Miami will get its season back on track. However, we can count on McDaniel rocking fire footwear for the rest of the year. Football fans can count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their sneaker news from the NFL and beyond.