Kyle Shanahan Wore Iconic Sneakers in 49ers Win Over Jets
The San Francisco 49ers handled their business in Week 1 of the NFL season with a decisive 32-19 win over the New York Jets. The only thing more impressive than the 49ers' play was their head coach's kicks.
Kyle Shanahan might be considered an elder Millennial, but he is one of the young bucks in the NFL coaching ranks. The offensive guru is just as knowledgeable about sneakers as he is about X's and O's.
With all eyes on the highly anticipated Monday Night Football matchup, Shanahan brought his A-game with a pair of iconic Air Jordan sneakers.
Thanks to the 49ers' social media team, fans were treated to a great video of Shanahan shaking hands with Jets head coach Robert Saleh. It appears that Saleh even looked down at Shanahan's kicks and made a comment.
Shanahan wore the Air Jordan 3 in the 'Cement Grey' colorway. The third sneaker from Michael Jordan's iconic signature line has transcended basketball to become a staple in the footwear world.
Air Jordan 3 'Cement Grey'
The Air Jordan 3 'Cement Grey' was recently re-released on August 31, 2024. The old-school sneakers dropped in full-family sizing and are still available on the Nike website. The retail prices are set at $200 in adult sizes, $150 in big kids, $90 in little kids, and $75 in toddler sizes.
The 'Cement Grey' colorway sports a Summit White leather upper contrasted by a black elephant print on the toe box and heel. The cement grey on the midsole. Lastly, the iconic Jumpman logo appears in red on the tongue and in black on the heel.
The players are not the only ones making strong statements with their footwear in the NFL. A new generation of coaches is bringing the heat each week. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.