C.J. Stroud Announces Multi-Year Deal With Jordan Brand
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud exceeded all expectations during his rookie season. When Stroud kicks off his sophomore campaign today against the Indianapolis Colts, he will be doing so with a new sneaker sponsor.
Earlier today, Stroud announced that he signed a multi-year footwear and apparel deal with Jordan Brand. The 22-year-old becomes the latest quarterback to join the growing trend of stars signing with Michael Jordan's iconic sportswear brand.
Stroud told Boardroom, "That's been a five-year relationship. It didn't happen overnight."
Stroud continued, "Once we introduce people to the things we're doing as a brand? It's gonna make people not only support Jordan Brand but support me within that as well. I'm very excited for that."
According to Boardroom, the multi-year deal between Jordan Brand and Stroud begins with the Texans quarterback representing Jumpman on NFL fields and retail signage across the country.
Even better for the budding superstar, Stroud's contract could lead to a signature footwear line within the brand. That has been an honor mostly associated with basketball players, except NFL legend Randy Moss many years ago.
Other NFL quarterbacks that have signed with Jordan Brand include, Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, Jared Goff, Derek Carr, and Bryce Young. Additionally, the brand sponsors many other skill-position players.
Fans can expect to see Stroud as one of the faces of Jordan Brand in the NFL and perhaps play an even larger role in the future. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneakers news from the NFL and beyond.