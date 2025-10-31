Mike McDaniel Pulls Out All the Tricks With His Sneakers in Dolphins Loss
The Baltimore Ravens soundly defeated the Miami Dolphins 28-6 on Thursday Night Football. After the latest loss, the Dolphins fall to 2-7 on the year, and head coach Mike McDaniel appears unable to fix what ails his team.
McDaniel was more visibly upset than ever before throughout the game and was booed off the field after the final whistle. While McDaniel cannot solve the issues plaguing the Dolphins, he still has plenty of tricks up his sleeve with his footwear.
The 42-year-old is known for being the biggest sneakerhead among the NFL's coaches, often wearing rare Nike Air Force 1 sneakers in limited-edition colorways. Last night, McDaniel switched it up with even more exclusive Air Jordans.
Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High
On Thursday night, McDaniel wore the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 in the "White/White" colorway. The sneakers were released exclusively in Europe in March 2018 for $190 in adult sizes.
However, the shoes flew off the shelves quickly and now have an average resale price of $3,912 on StockX. Pairs of McDaniel's size 13 shoe have an asking price starting at $5,413.
The Air Jordan 1 is the most recognizable silhouette of Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line. Of the many collaborations, none is more popular than those with the fashion label Off-White.
Future Release Information
Luckily for fans, a similar version of the shoe is reportedly dropping this upcoming spring. According to multiple footwear news outlets, the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska" will be released in Spring 2026 for $195 in adult sizes.
Of course, the production numbers will be extremely limited, and fans will be competing with bots from around the world to buy up all the inventory.
McDaniel's Off-White x Air Jordan 1 sneakers are all-white with blue accents. The original Wings logos, orange tabs, black "AIR" lettering on the midsole, and black 'Off-White' for NIKE text on the side panels are a signature part of the design.
It appears that McDaniel's time in Miami could be nearing an end, and that is disappointing news not for Dolphins fans, but for sneakerheads who enjoy seeing what the young coach wears each week.
