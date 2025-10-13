Mike McDaniel Wore Louis Vuitton x Nike Sneakers in Dolphins' Week 6 Loss
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
The Los Angeles Chargers narrowly defeated the Miami Dolphins 29-27 on Sunday. The Dolphins fall to 1-5 on the season, and head coach Mike McDaniel's seat is red hot—yet still not as fiery as his footwear.
A less-confident man might shy away from wearing such flashy sneakers when his team is falling apart and every part of his coaching strategy is drawing scrutiny. Buch McDaniel refuses not to wear fire sneakers.
Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low By Virgil Abloh
During Sunday's devastating defeat, McDaniel wore the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low By Virgil Abloh. If that rings a bell, it is because he wore the sneakers earlier this year during the first week of the NFL season.
The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most popular silhouettes in the brand's rich catalog. Abloh elevated its style with a luxe LV-stamped leather. Louis Vuitton branding in gold appears throughout, while Off-White branding is shown as a small hangtag below the Swoosh and an additional 'AIR' printed on the midsole.
The iconic shoes were released in July 2022 for $2,750 in adult sizes. The release took place just eight months after Abloh's untimely passing, and now has an average resale price of around $10,000. Below are more affordable options for fans who want to look fly without spending obscene amounts of money.
Nike Air Force 1 Options
Online shoppers can choose from dozens of styles of the Nike Air Force 1 in full-family sizing ($55-$115) at Nike.com. Fans can go with classic white and black colorways or more elevated designs.
Nike markets the old-school basketball shoes as comfortable, durable, and timeless. Built for the basketball court in the 1980s, the silhouette sports a smooth leather with bold details to complete the legendary aesthetic.
McDaniel is a fan of the Nike Air Force 1, often rocking it in the most limited-edition colorways. If the Dolphins eventually part ways with McDaniel, sneakerheads would miss his presence on the sidelines.
Week 6 of the NFL season still has more action remaining, so fans can expect plenty of exciting cleats. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from the NFL and beyond.