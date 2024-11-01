Mookie Betts & Jordan Brand Celebrate Dodgers' World Series
Earlier this week, Mookie Betts won his third MLB World Series title and second with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Throughout the season, Dodgers fans have counted on Betts for his clutch play and amazing kicks.
The perennial MLB All-Star is one of the select few Jordan Brand players in the league and regularly debuts player-exclusive colorways that go viral on social media.
Betts emulates Jordan Brand's goal of striving for greatness by taking advantage of "Our Turn," Jordan Brand's mission to achieve greatness and push boundaries of excellence. Betts recently spoke with the media on the importance of his partnership with Jumpman and winning in Los Angeles.
How did signing with Jordan Brand first come about?
"I'm incredibly grateful to say I've been a part of the Jordan Brand Family since 2016 – nine seasons! I grew up loving basketball, loving Michael, and loving Jordan Brand. Jordan Brand meant greatness to me. That made signing with Jordan a bucket list item for me, but I knew I had to earn it.
I did my part, and we worked non-stop for a year to make it happen. My dream of officially representing Jordan Brand started right before the 2016 season, and it has been an awesome journey ever since!"
How have you seen Jordan Brand's footprint grow across the MLB in recent years?
"The growth has been impressive to watch. One of the coolest parts of the Brand to me has been that the roster always has been and always will be exclusive. There have never been more than ten guys signed since I joined, and we all know how fortunate we are to be part of the exclusive family.
But in recent years there has been a wave of players who are just opting to wear Jordan without being signed to the Brand. There's no better testament to how great your products is than that. Jordan Brand is everywhere in MLB!"
What details are important to you when it comes to your PEs (player exclusives)?
"It's the personal touches that mean the most. I always have my kids initials on the inside of the tongue, and that detail means the world to me."