Move Over MJ: Aaron Judge Owns The Air Jordan 11 Now
Basketball shoes are struggling to stay in style - even beloved retro sneakers. However, the Air Jordan 11 remains immune to ever-accelerating fashion trends. Even better, it has transcended sports.
Michael Jordan debuted his 11th signature sneaker on the basketball court, and it has since been redesigned for the baseball and football field, which is definitely a good thing for the sneaker's legacy.
While Jordan's shoes are synonymous with winning, the Air Jordan 11 was worn during the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Orlando Magic in the 1995 Eastern Conference Playoffs.
Fast forward almost 30 years, and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is elevating the Air Jordan 11 to new heights. On Sunday afternoon, Judge hit his 50th and 51st home runs of the MLB season in the Air Jordan 11 Low. The American League home run king is on track to break his own record of 63 home runs.
Judge signed with Jordan Brand in August 2023. Since then, he has flashed an impressive rotation of iconic cleats on the field throughout. But he has heavily favored the Air Jordan 11 Low in a player-exclusive colorway.
Judge's Air Jordan cleats feature a grey upper, Yankee blue leather mudguard, and baby blue detailing. Jordan Brand designed the cleats for its MLB players on Father's Day, and Judge just never stopped wearing them.
Unfortunately for fans, these Air Jordan 11 cleats will never be released to the public. Additionally, the model usually gets released once or twice a year. Online shoppers will be forced to pay resale prices on trusted websites like GOAT, StockX, or KICKS CREW.
It is perfectly fitting that Judge becomes the face of Jordan Brand in MLB. Yankees legend Derek Jeter was the first player in MLB history to sign with Jumpman, and the organization recently acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is also a Jordan Brand athlete.
The dog days of August are almost over, and fall baseball is almost here. With the help of Judge and the Yankees, the Air Jordan 11 might finally get a championship after all these years. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.