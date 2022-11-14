Portland Trail Blazers Forward Signs with Adidas

Every day we cover the battle between sneaker companies in professional sports leagues across the world. Today, Adidas picked up a win with the signing of a talented young NBA player.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little has signed a multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Adidas.

Little is a promising player that has endured bad luck with injuries throughout his three seasons in the league. The Trail Blazers selected Little in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, Little has never played more than 48 games in a season.

Before this year, Little exclusively wore Nike shoes. The 6'5" small forward was fond of Kevin Durant's signature line. Little often wore the Nike KD 13 in bright colorways.

However, Little switched to wearing Adidas shoes this season. We have seen him wear the Adidas D Rose 1.5 in red, black, and white colorways to match the Trail Blazers' uniforms.

So far, Little has played in all 13 games for the Trail Blazers this season. Now that his injuries are behind him, the sky is the limit for the 22-year-old. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com.

