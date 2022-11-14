Skip to main content

Nassir Little Signs Contract with Adidas

Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little has signed a new sneaker deal with Adidas.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Every day we cover the battle between sneaker companies in professional sports leagues across the world. Today, Adidas picked up a win with the signing of a talented young NBA player.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little has signed a multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Adidas.

Little is a promising player that has endured bad luck with injuries throughout his three seasons in the league. The Trail Blazers selected Little in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, Little has never played more than 48 games in a season.

Before this year, Little exclusively wore Nike shoes. The 6'5" small forward was fond of Kevin Durant's signature line. Little often wore the Nike KD 13 in bright colorways.

However, Little switched to wearing Adidas shoes this season. We have seen him wear the Adidas D Rose 1.5 in red, black, and white colorways to match the Trail Blazers' uniforms.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So far, Little has played in all 13 games for the Trail Blazers this season. Now that his injuries are behind him, the sky is the limit for the 22-year-old. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com.

Recommended For You

Adidas, Damian Lillard Launch Affordable Sneaker Line

Interview: Damian Lillard

Curry Flow 10 'Sour Patch Kids' Out Now

In This Article (2)

Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
Nassir Little
Nassir Little

Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little celebrates a dunk.
News

Portland Trail Blazers Forward Signs with Adidas

By Pat Benson
Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton leaves the field after a game.
News

Titans Cornerback Honors Kobe Bryant with Pregame Outfit

By Pat Benson
Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons is introduced before a game.
News

Arizona Cardinals Linebacker Wears Iconic Adidas Shoes

By Pat Benson
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt looks on during a game.
News

Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt Wears Military-Inspired Air Jordans

By Pat Benson
View of camo Nike shoes.
News

Miami Dolphins Coach Honors Veterans with Patriotic Nikes

By Pat Benson
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf shake hands.
News

DK Metcalf Wears Classic Adidas Shoes before Seahawks Game

By Pat Benson
DJ Khaled sits courtside during a game.
News

DJ Khaled Brings Pillow to NBA Game for His Air Jordans

By Pat Benson
View of white, purple, and teal Nike Kobe shoes.
On Court

Four Best Kobe Shoes Worn in NBA Last Night

By Pat Benson