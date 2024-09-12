NBA 2K25 Makes Announcement About Joel Embiid's Skechers
After winning his first Olympic gold medal, Philadelphia 76er superstar center Joel Embiid is looking to be at his best and build off his momentous summer when the 2024-25 NBA season commences in October.
With the emergence of Tyrese Maxey and the addition of Paul George, Embiid will be surrounded with arguably the best supporting cast he’s ever had since he came into the league.
Fans who cannot wait to see “The Process” in action, you check him out now on NBA 2K25 where Embiid will be donning his signature shoe, the Skechers SKX FLOAT.
In an IG post shared by kicksof2k, the addition of Embiid wearing the Skechers SKX FLOAT in popular basketball was confirmed.
“We're not done with 2k Day and showing y'all new kicks in the game! 2k25 is making everything available for all of us! Skechers Basketball is now in 2k! Here's the exclusive first look of the brand in the game,” the post read. “
“It's the Skechers "SKX Float" colorway! Excited to make a crazy colorway with the brand soon,” the post continued. “What y'all want to see with Skechers custom 2k colorways? Share your thoughts below 2kfam! @skechers @skechersperformance @nba2k.”
Originally released in January, the basketball shoes feature a SKX Resagrip design with next-level cushioning and responsiveness for players who move at top speed with quick and explosive movements on the court.
Additionally, the shoes come equipped with Goodyear® Resagrip Technology for a unique outsole configuration and is the ultimate hybrid of form and function for ballers.
When Embiid returned to the court after a two-month recovery from a knee injury in April, he announced that he inked a multi-year deal with Skechers in press conferences following his comeback game. Before signing with Skechers, Embiid was an ambassador with Under Armour for five years.
Back in August, Skechers surprised Embiid with a custom pair of his SKX FLOAT kicks in a gold medal-inspired colorway as a perfect gift to the starting center of the Men’s Basketball squad.
