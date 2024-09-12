Snakebit: Caitlin Clark Debuts New Kobe Sneakers in Ugly Loss
The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Indiana Fever 86-75 on Wednesday night. Fever guard Caitlin Clark struggled against one of the league's best defenses, shooting 6-22 from the field and 1-10 from behind the arc.
While it was a forgettable performance from Clark, her footwear was the highlight of the night. The soon-to-be WNBA Rookie of the Year debuted yet another player-exclusive colorway from Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line.
Clark wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in an unreleased colorway that plays up the snake-theme of the sneakers. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the venomous-looking kicks.
Clark's new Nike Kobe 6 colorway sports a gradient design with lime green at the bottom of the shoe fading into the black upper. The gold Swoosh logos provide the finishing touches to the serpent-looking sneakers.
This is the third player-exclusive colorway Nike has designed for Clark this year. So far, she has debuted the Nike Kobe 4 and Nike Kobe 6 in colorways that no other player can get their hands on.
Earlier this year, Clark agreed to a multi-year, signature sneaker deal with Nike. While the basketball world anxiously awaits Clark's first hoop shoe, they can count on her continuing to represent Bryant's iconic kicks.
Indiana's season is not over yet, which means fans still get to see more of Clark's historic rookie season. Best of all, it means more fire footwear from the future face of the league.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the WNBA and the rest of the sports world.