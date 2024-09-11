Several of Michael Jordan's Holiday Sneaker Releases Canceled
NBA fans can always plan their calendars around Jordan Brand's holiday sneaker release schedule. Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's iconic signature line capitalizes on nostalgia by releasing fan-favorite sneakers throughout November and December each year.
However, it appears Jordan Brand is doing some belt-tightening this holiday season. According to Sneaker News, a total of six retro Air Jordan sneakers that were scheduled to hit shelves later this year have been canceled.
The sneakers that got scrapped include new colorways for the Air Jordan 1 Low, Air Jordan 1 High, Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 6, and Air Jordan 13. Fans can see a graphic of the canceled sneakers in the social media post below.
However, the silver lining is some beloved retro colorways of Jordan's sneakers are still expected to be released in the upcoming months. Most notably, the Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' and the Air Jordan 1 High 'Banned'.
While the legendary Air Jordan line still stands above the rest of the footwear industry, it is not immune to changing fashion cycles and consumer tastes. Retro basketball shoes have saturated the market and often end up sitting on shelves before being shipped to outlet stores.
In addition to retro sneakers, athletes and fans can always count on Jordan Brand to release new performance models that are worn by top players in the NBA each year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.