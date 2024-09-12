Jamal Murray Unveils New Balance Sneakers for NBA Season
With the NBA season quickly approaching, all of the major sneaker brands are rolling out their new basketball shoes for the upcoming year. One of the more exciting releases each fall is the latest installment of New Balance's flagship line.
This morning, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray helped unveil the New Balance TWO WXY v5. Combining cutting-edge technology and performance-enhancing features, the TWO WXY v5 gives the two-way player infinite possibilities for positionless play.
The TWO WXY v5 will be available at select retailers and on the New Balance website starting September 13 for the suggested retail price of $120 in adult sizes.
The Two WXY v5 was designed to support players who make an impact from anywhere on the court, just like the dynamic playing style of New Balance Basketball athlete Jamal Murray, who remains the face of the model.
The TWO WXY v5 builds off the groundbreaking use of both FuelCell and Fresh Foam technology first seen in the v4. The updated model adds a combination midsole with FuelCell for responsive energy return and Fresh Foam X at the heel and ball of the foot for impact protection.
The New Balance design team touts responsive comfort and agility where needed most - supporting quick lateral movement and high-impact takeoffs and landings.
Meanwhile, a high collar helps support the heel for a locked-in fit feeling, with zonal cushioning providing a plush feel around the toe box. The lightweight engineered mesh upper allows breathability and flexibility for a 360-degree comfort experience.
The model launches in two colorways, Bullseye and Ultra Pink, and additional team colors. Bullseye is an ode to Jamal and his alter ego, the Blue Arrow.
Target practice is a cultural analogy in basketball, and accurate aim takes practice and dedication. The shoe features a red "X" under the laces, representing the bullseye.
The Ultra Pink colorway twists bright cotton-candy-inspired colors, reminding players of the fun and nostalgic joy basketball brings.
New Balance athletes Jamal Murray, Dejounte Murray, Aaron Nesmith and Darius Bazley will wear the New Balance TWO WXY v5 during the 202425 NBA season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.