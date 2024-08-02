NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Browns Tests Out Mysterious New Sneakers
Despite leading the Boston Celtics back to glory and winning the NBA Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown is still on a mission to prove the doubters wrong.
The Celtics guard was left off the Team USA roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics - a decision he blames on Nike. Additionally, the 27-year-old is still in search of his next sneaker deal.
Brown's beef with Nike goes back years, and he has worn the brand's basketball shoes with the Swoosh logo concealed. However, Brown might be closing in on a signature sneaker deal with an up-and-coming sportswear brand.
On Thursday, Brown was spotted working out at the NBPA's Sanctuary in Andalucia, Spain. Brown wore an unreleased hoop shoe with no visible branding. The model features a futuristic design with a black upper and metallic hits.
The model was similar to the kicks Brown wore during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. The viral pictures left many fans in the sneaker community asking if this could be Brown's first signature sneaker or the soft launch of a new partnership.
At this time, there are more questions than answers. But there is no denying that Brown is deserving a signature sneaker deal. The 3x NBA All-Star has been looked over for much of his career and has the potential to elevate a brand to new heights on the hardwood.
Over the past few seasons, Brown has worn Kobe Bryant's retro Nike sneakers in custom colorways that paint over the Swoosh logo. The outspoken guard has not hidden his disdain for Nike, even questioning their ethics in a 2022 social media post.
Hopefully, Brown can get his signature sneaker deal and move on from his fractured relationship with Nike before the 2024-25 NBA season. There are plenty of brands that would be happy to team up with the reigning NBA Finals MVP.
