Tyrese Haliburton Upsets Travis Scott By Not Wearing His Sneakers
Indiana Pacers point guard and current Team USA basketball member Tyrese Haliburton is known for being one of the best young players in the NBA. In addition to his deadly 3-point shooting and dynamic playmaking, Halliburton is a big sneakerhead.
The NBA All-Star has some of the most expensive sneakers and rare find in his collection. During an appearance on “The Check Ball” podcast, Haliburton shared that he came into contact with Scott at a party after the hip-hop superstar gave him a pair of his new kicks.
Scott gifted Haliburton a pair of his all-white Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers, which were a party gift for Michael Rubin's annual star-studded 4th of July party. Even Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum received an extra-special pair of the white sneakers.
Haliburton said that he thanked Scott for the gifts and mentioned to him that he was going to put them away in his collection before. Surprisingly, Scott got heated over Haliburton’s decision not to wear his shoes.
"Funny story, I'll tell you about Travis. So Travis was there, right? And I said, 'Yo, fam. I appreciate you for the kicks.' He's like, 'Of course, bro. Not a problem. I'm like, 'Yeah, they in the box still like they not coming out,” Haliburton recalled.
“He was like angry, he got mad after I said that. He was like, 'Are you a hooper or are you a hooper? And I was like, 'Uh, I think they're the same. Yeah, I'm a hooper.' He's like, 'You better take them out of the box.' I get it though. There are a lot of people like, 'Wear your shoes,'" Haliburton continued.
Unfortunately for fans, Scott's all-white Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers will never be released to the public. However, online shoppers can choose between several colorways of the kicks on the Nike website.
Along with his music, Scott seems to take his sneakers seriously and other NBA players have been wearing his kicks. Recently, NBA legend Michael Jordan was seen wearing Scott's unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low in the "Medium Olive" colorway.
We guess Scott believes if Jordan can wear his shoes so can Haliburton. Be sure to stay tapped into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
