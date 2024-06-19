NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Unveils His 11th Signature Sneaker
On Tuesday afternoon, KICKS CREW, the leading global digital marketplace for authentic sneakers and direct product launches, proudly announced a new partnership with Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.
The NBA legend and Miami Heat icon teamed up with KICKS CREW to launch his latest signature shoe - the Li-Ning Way of Wade 11.
Wade has reshaped the basketball shoe industry with his signature Way of Wade series, which he created in partnership with Li-Ning. The signature line launched in 2012 and now includes five performance basketball models, with the Li-Ning Way of Wade 11 being the latest flagship release.
The Li-Ning Way of Wade 11 introduces the newest installment of Wade's signature line and showcases a new variation of the Way of Wade logo.
Since its inception, the Way of Wade logo has represented four key pillars for Wade: family, basketball, charity, and fashion.
The WOW 11 logo builds on these pillars even more, interweaving the past and future of culture and technology, further reflected in the design of the Li-Ning Way of Wade 11.
"The Li-Ning Way of Wade 11 is more than just a shoe; it's a representation of my ongoing journey and the next chapter of my evolution. As I begin this new chapter, I am excited to partner with a company like KICKS CREW that shares my vision so we can bring my shoes to more people worldwide," said Wade when discussing his Li-Ning Way of Wade 11 launch.
"It's been a dream of ours to work with Dwyane. We share the vision of bringing authenticity, excellence, and pushing boundaries. This collaboration manifests the Way of Wade series for the world's audience and KICKS CREW is dedicated to connecting the Way of Wade series to a global audience. We continue to push the boundaries of innovation through world-class products and game-changing accessibility," said KICKS CREW COO Ross Adrian Yip.
Drawing inspiration from Afrofuturism, Wade and the design team used the Li-Ning Way of Wade 11 as a canvas to tell the story of Wade's life. The performance hoop shoe is filled with tributes to Wade's life and legendary career.
The debut' 305' colorway pays homage to Wade's legendary career in Miami, where he won three championships and became a symbol for the city. Key performance tech specs include the following highlights:
- Premium Leather Upper offers stability and lockdown support while remaining durable.
- Midsole EVA Frame stabilizes the structure of the midsole to ensure stability during lateral movements.
- Carbon Core Drive System places carbon plates in the midsole through an integrated molding process to maximize the stability and energy return of the Boom cushioning.
- TPU Heel Counter keeps players locked in while acting as a canvas that displays moments from Dwayne Wade's journey.
- GCU Outsole features excellent grip and durability through a specially formulated molecular rubber structure.
To celebrate the Li-Ning Way of Wade 11 launch, Wade has partnered with KICKS CREW to be the global launch partner, leveraging the platform's reputation for offering a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide.
The Li-Ning Way of Wade 11 '305' will be released via raffle at 11 a.m. EST on June 29, 2024. Online shoppers can try to purchase the sneakers at KICKSCREW.COM and wayofwade.com for $225. Fans can sign up on the Way of Wade 11 event page to join the raffle.
